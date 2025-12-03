Finolex Industries Udipt Agarwal as MD

New Delhi: Finolex Industries has appointed Udipt Agarwal has taken over as Managing Director with effect from November 1, 2025.

Agarwal, 56, brings over 30 years of experience across the chemicals, bio-industrial and speciality materials sectors. A B.Tech. from HBTI Kanpur and an INSEAD alumnus, he has expertise in operations, business management, and market development across Asia.

Welcoming Agarwal Prakash P Chhabria, Executive Chairman, said, “We are delighted to welcome Udipt to Finolex. Udipt’s strategic vision, extensive industry experience, and strong leadership align closely with our long-term growth ambitions. Under his guidance, we are confident of building a more agile, future-ready Finolex that continues to deliver exceptional value to our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

This transition took place after the retirement of Saurabh Dhanorkar (Managing Director).