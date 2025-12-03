New Delhi: Suchita Salwan has joined Bharti Airtel as Chief Customer Officer, overseeing growth and brand functions across the company’s B2C portfolio. She shared the development on LinkedIn, highlighting the scale and potential of her new role.

“I optimise my work around three things: impact, independence and people. Airtel offers all three at a scale few companies can match, and I’m looking forward to building with a team known for its resilience and ambition,” Salwan wrote.

Prior to Airtel, Salwan founded and led Little Black Book (LBB), a lifestyle discovery platform in India that was later acquired by Nykaa. She also held senior roles at Nykaa, including Senior Vice President of Content & Brand Marketing and Senior Vice President at Nykaa Luxe, where she led content, brand and category growth initiatives. Earlier, she worked in marketing roles at BBC Entertainment India and Wizcraft International Entertainment.

Throughout her career, Salwan has been recognised on Forbes Asia & India 30 Under 30, Fortune India 40 Under 40, Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35, Forbes W Power, and the Indian Express Devi Awards, reflecting her experience in building consumer-focused businesses and brand-led growth strategies across technology and lifestyle sectors.