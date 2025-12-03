Reliance Retail appoints Jeyandran Venugopal as President & CEO

New Delhi: Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, has appointed Jeyandran Venugopal as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Venugopal, who previously served as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at Walmart-backed Flipkart, brings over 25 years of experience in retail, e-commerce, technology, and business transformation.

Prior to Flipkart, Venugopal held the CPTO position at fashion platforms Myntra and Jabong, where he oversaw product, engineering, and data functions during periods of rapid scaling and improved profitability.

His earlier career included senior leadership roles at Yahoo and Amazon Web Services, where he contributed to building and scaling global technology and commerce platforms.

Venugopal holds dual Master's degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, along with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy.

In his new position at RRVL, Venugopal will work closely with Isha Ambani, Executive Director of RRVL, as well as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, and Manoj Modi.

This is a newly created role, and veteran executive V. Subramaniam will continue as Managing Director of Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of RRVL.

It move aligns with recent corporate restructuring, effective December 1, 2025, where Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) was spun off as a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, with its consumer brands business demerged into a new entity.