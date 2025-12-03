New Delhi: RepIndia, a digital communications firm, has appointed Yash Bhatt as Account Director in its Online Reputation Management (ORM) vertical. Bhatt brings over 14 years of experience in customer service, digital brand experience, and online reputation management.

Before joining RepIndia, Bhatt worked with Games24x7, where he was involved in shaping the company’s digital customer experience strategy and strengthening engagement across platforms.

In his new role, Bhatt will focus on enhancing client service by developing listening frameworks and advancing the agency’s ORM capabilities in response to evolving consumer and brand expectations.

He will also work on refining response management, strengthening social intelligence practices, and shaping customer experience-led reputation strategies.