New Delhi: Goodies Narayanan has joined Bacardi India as Director Marketing, marking her return to the consumer brands space after leadership roles across ed-tech, streaming and FMCG. She announced the development in a LinkedIn post.

Narayanan said she would be leading consumer and customer marketing functions across the company’s portfolio, which includes Bacardi, Patrón, Dewar’s, Grey Goose and Bombay Sapphire.

Reflecting on her shift back to brand-building, she noted, “After an incredible few years in consumer-tech marketing with Hotstar and Coursera… I’m excited to return to my core, building iconic brands that shape culture.”

She also described the move as significant from a leadership perspective. “It’s meaningful to step into this role not as a woman in alco-bev, but as a leader in a space that’s evolving in bold and important ways,” she wrote.

Before joining Bacardi, Narayanan held senior marketing leadership positions at Coursera, Disney+ Hotstar, GSK, Procter & Gamble and Siemens, with responsibilities spanning international marketing, digital transformation and large-scale brand campaigns across global and regional markets.

In her post, she said she looked forward to “building disruptive lifestyle brands, fostering creative and fearless teams, and… creating work that lives beyond meeting rooms”.