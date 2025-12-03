New Delhi: Sting Energy, the energy drink brand from PepsiCo, has entered a global partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team, set to begin in 2026.

In an unusual first for both Formula 1 and brand announcements, the partnership was revealed through a digital film in which the car itself conveyed the news. There was no podium or scripted statement; the announcement was made via a precision-tuned lap, with the engine’s roar forming the word “STINGGGGGG”.

The initiative was intended to signal the type of engagement Sting Energy will have with the team during race weekends, highlighting its focus on performance and fan interaction. Following the video release, social media activity showed creators reacting to both the partnership and the creative method of the announcement.

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer of International Beverages at PepsiCo, said, “This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavour under one banner – connecting three of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands with the world’s most successful Formula 1 team. Through Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos, we’re inside the culture of the sport, fuelling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of F1. Partnering with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence – values that define both our organisations.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, added, “Welcoming a company with a portfolio as strong as PepsiCo’s into our partner ecosystem is another sign of the strength of our team and our sport. As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence. Gatorade’s expertise in sports science, Sting’s youthful energy, and Doritos’ cultural relevance each bring something unique. Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team’s performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world.”

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said, “We’re delighted to welcome PepsiCo to the team. Their expertise in this sector will help us deliver great experiences for our guests and fans at the track and beyond. It’s a partnership that adds real value to how we operate day-to-day and how we connect with people around the world.”