New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has recommended that the government consider revising penal provisions related to the publication or broadcast of fake news, including the possibility of cancelling the accreditation of journalists or creators found guilty of such actions. The suggestions were outlined in a report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has also called on the government to formally define “fake news” and include appropriate safeguards within the media regulatory framework to address misinformation while protecting freedom of speech.

In its report, titled Review of Mechanism to Curb Fake News, the Committee advised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consult all stakeholders before arriving at a definition.

“There is also a need to amend the penal provisions for publishing/telecasting fake news in relevant Acts/Rules/Guidelines for each form of media (print, electronic, digital),” the Committee said.

The panel stated that the government could “explore the feasibility of cancelling the accreditation of a journalist-creator if found guilty of creating and-or propagating fake news,” adding that any such steps should “involve and emerge from a consensus-building exercise among media bodies and the relevant stakeholders.”

Highlighting the lack of clarity around the terminology used in discussions on misinformation, the report noted that “in the light of the ambiguity related to the term ‘misinformation/fake news’, the committee feels there is a need for defining the term ‘fake news’ per se in a subtle manner”.

It further recommended that the government update regulatory provisions for print, electronic and digital media in a manner that preserves the balance between addressing misinformation and safeguarding constitutional rights, including freedom of speech.

The Committee added that fact-checking systems and internal ombudsmen within media organisations could strengthen self-regulation and help prevent the spread of misinformation.

It also urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to make these mechanisms mandatory across all print, digital and electronic media outlets.