New Delhi: Bergner India has appointed Umesh Guptaa as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bergner Impex (India).

Guptaa, who has served as Managing Director since the company’s inception, has been instrumental in establishing Bergner’s presence in India and shaping its strategy for introducing global kitchenware innovations to local consumers.

In his new role, Guptaa will lead Bergner India’s long-term expansion across categories, distribution channels, and geographies. He will also focus on product innovation, cookware safety, performance, and technology-driven solutions suited to Indian kitchens.

Beyond product development, Guptaa will continue to expand initiatives that bring home cooks and professional chefs together through learning programmes and founder-led discussions. He will also oversee the brand’s broader evolution towards a comprehensive culinary lifestyle approach, in alignment with Bergner Group’s global strategy.

Speaking on his new role, Guptaa said, “Bergner entered India with a simple but powerful belief, that Indian kitchens deserve the same level of innovation, safety, and design as any global market. As I step into the role of Managing Director and CEO, my vision is to build and strengthen Bergner India as a trusted companion in every kitchen, one that enables healthier cooking, inspires culinary creativity, and celebrates the emotional bond between food, family and everyday moments. We will continue to invest in product innovation, brand-building and community platforms that bring us closer to the modern Indian consumer.”

Guptaa’s appointment is expected to reinforce Bergner India’s focus on local insights, sustainable innovation, and premium, practical kitchen solutions.