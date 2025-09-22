Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 22, 2025

- Sep 22, 2025 10:55 IST
NDTV acquires GoodTimes lifestyle channel in Rs 18 crore deal
The deal marks NDTV's full-circle return to the lifestyle genre it launched in 2007, with payment structured through both cash and ad inventory. Read more...
- Sep 22, 2025 10:12 IST
MIB’s ‘Special Campaigns’ generate Rs 33.39 crore since 2021; 5.0 edition kicks off Oct 2
As part of the Swachhata drive, the I&B Ministry also freed 12.9 lakh sq ft space, cleared 1.69 lakh files, and cleaned over 12,000 spots nationwide. Read more...
- Sep 22, 2025 10:09 IST
Bengaluru metro opens bidding for pillar advertisements, eyeing Rs 65 crore per year
BMRCL invites bids for advertising on thousands of metro pillars across five corridors, with contracts spanning up to 15 years and annual fees increasing by five per cent. Read more...
- Sep 22, 2025 10:04 IST
Republic CEO Hersh Bhandari steps down
Bringing to a close a stint of almost seven years at the network, Bhandari plans to take a short sabbatical before deciding on his next professional assignment. Read more...
- Sep 22, 2025 09:39 IST
Business Insider sues Google over alleged manipulation of digital ad markets
The 89-page complaint alleges Google used its dominance in advertising technology to restrict competition and reduce publishers’ revenues. Read more...
- Sep 22, 2025 09:31 IST
'Great Societal Transformation' or 'Great Savings Transactions'?
Shivaji Dasgupta, an autonomous Brand Consultant, writes that from price drops to nation-building narratives, brands reframe GST cuts as more than just savings. Read more...
