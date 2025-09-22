0

Advertising

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 22, 2025

Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Sep 22, 2025 10:55 IST

    NDTV acquires GoodTimes lifestyle channel in Rs 18 crore deal

    The deal marks NDTV's full-circle return to the lifestyle genre it launched in 2007, with payment structured through both cash and ad inventory. Read more...



  • Sep 22, 2025 10:12 IST

    MIB’s ‘Special Campaigns’ generate Rs 33.39 crore since 2021; 5.0 edition kicks off Oct 2

    As part of the Swachhata drive, the I&B Ministry also freed 12.9 lakh sq ft space, cleared 1.69 lakh files, and cleaned over 12,000 spots nationwide. Read more...



  • Sep 22, 2025 10:09 IST

    Bengaluru metro opens bidding for pillar advertisements, eyeing Rs 65 crore per year

    BMRCL invites bids for advertising on thousands of metro pillars across five corridors, with contracts spanning up to 15 years and annual fees increasing by five per cent. Read more...



  • Sep 22, 2025 10:04 IST

    Republic CEO Hersh Bhandari steps down

     

    Hersh Bhandari

     

    Bringing to a close a stint of almost seven years at the network, Bhandari plans to take a short sabbatical before deciding on his next professional assignment. Read more...



  • Sep 22, 2025 09:39 IST

    Business Insider sues Google over alleged manipulation of digital ad markets

    The 89-page complaint alleges Google used its dominance in advertising technology to restrict competition and reduce publishers’ revenues. Read more...



  • Sep 22, 2025 09:31 IST

    'Great Societal Transformation' or 'Great Savings Transactions'?

    Shivaji Dasgupta, an autonomous Brand Consultant, writes that from price drops to nation-building narratives, brands reframe GST cuts as more than just savings. Read more...



