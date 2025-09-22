Shyam Steel debuts in paint market with Macaw, signs Kartik Aaryan as brand face

New Delhi: Shyam Steel has entered the decorative paints industry with its new brand, Macaw Paints.

To promote the new paint brand, Shyam Steel has onboarded actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador.

The brand’s philosophy is “Macaw ke rang, magic ke sang.”

Shyam Steel has launched Macaw Paints in West Bengal on the first day of Navratri. The brand was unveiled with branding at Durga Puja pandals.

Kartik Aaryan shared, “I am delighted to be associated with Macaw Paints from the house of Shyam Steel as a brand ambassador. Just as paints bring joy and vibrancy to our lives, Macaw Paints brings freshness and magic to every home. Being part of a brand that families trust for decades makes this association feel truly special, as I hope to inspire homes with color, happiness, and togetherness”.

A Shyam Steel spokesperson said, “For us, Bengal is not just a market but an emotion. Launching Macaw Paints during Durga Puja reflects the spirit, energy, and cultural pride of the region. With Maa Durga’s blessings, we believe Macaw will soar high. With youth icon Kartik Aaryan, who is loved across generations and cherished in family homes, as our brand ambassador, Bengal witnesses a new udaan – Macaw Paints”.