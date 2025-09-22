Zee TV launches new prime-time show, ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’

New Delhi: Zee TV has announced Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, a new daily family drama that spotlights the resilience of a single mother who rebuilds her life and raises her three daughters against social stigma.

The show premieres tonight, September 22, 2025, and will air every day at 9:00 pm on Zee TV.

Set against the cultural backdrop of Varanasi, ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata Dramaa and is adapted from Zee Kannada’s acclaimed series ‘Puttakana Makkalu’.

The cast is led by Shubhangi Latkar as Ganga Mai, with Amandeep Sidhu as Sneha, Srishti Jain as Sahana, and Vaishnavi Prajapati as Soni. Sheizaan Khan joins as Siddhant “Siddhu,” a feared yet fair moneylender from Banaras whose life intersects with the family.

“As a network, we are curating a content mix that reflects society’s many flavours and aspirations,” said Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV. “With Saru, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, and now Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, we are bringing forth stories that are culturally rooted yet contemporary in outlook.”

Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, added, “This is the story of a woman abandoned by her husband who refuses to give up, choosing instead to raise her three daughters with strength and dignity. Tested and loved in the South markets of ZEE, the narrative now comes to a wider audience and will resonate with families across India.”

Calling the role “emotionally enriching,” Shubhangi Latkar said, “Ganga Mai is a symbol of every woman who chooses dignity over despair. She turns pain into strength and raises her daughters with compassion, resilience, and self-respect.”

Amandeep Sidhu described Sneha as “a firebrand, protective and outspoken, driven by the dream of becoming a District Collector,” while Srishti Jain called Sahana “the quiet nurturer who holds the family together,” and Vaishnavi Prajapati said Soni “brings spark and innocence, balancing academics, sports, and even the mess accounts.”

On his return to Zee TV, Sheizaan Khan noted, “Siddhu appears intimidating, but he is fair and deeply emotional. Sneha’s strength reminds him of his mother.”