DEVO appoints Vigor Media Worldwide for PR Mandate

New Delhi: Vigor Media Worldwide has been appointed to handle the Public Relations mandate for DEVO, the premium men’s occasion wear brand from Siyaram’s. The mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch.
As part of the mandate, Vigor Media Worldwide will develop and implement a PR and communications strategy for DEVO, covering media outreach, thought leadership, influencer engagement, brand storytelling, and digital amplification. The objective is to position DEVO as a distinctive brand in the men’s ethnic wear segment.
Gaurav Poddar, Executive Director at Siyaram’s, said, “Siyaram’s has always stood for quality, craftsmanship, and trust. With DEVO, we are expanding our legacy into ethnic fashion that reflects the confidence and sophistication of today’s Indian man. We believe that Vigor Media Worldwide, with its proven track record in building impactful narratives, will play a pivotal role in elevating DEVO’s brand journey across the country.”
Nikhil Singhal, Founder of Vigor Media Worldwide, added, “It is an honour to partner with a name as prestigious as Siyaram’s. DEVO is not just a new label, it’s a strategic extension of a legacy brand into a high-growth fashion category. Our team is excited to craft compelling stories that highlight the brand’s unique offerings and heritage, while shaping its narrative as a modern, trend-forward brand rooted in Indian culture.”