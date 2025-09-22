Nitin Guleria takes charge as Head of Media at Mars

New Delhi: Nitin Guleria has taken on the role of Head of Media at Mars, effective September 2025, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

He joins the company after seven years at Samsung Electronics, where he held senior roles including Deputy General Manager and Chief Marketing Manager, overseeing media strategy, go-to-market plans, and integrated marketing campaigns.

Earlier, Guleria worked with Essence (GroupM) as Director of Media, managing hardware campaigns for products such as Google Home and Pixel, and at Interpublic Group (IPG) as Account Director, focusing on media strategy and programmatic campaigns. He also held various business development and client servicing roles at Optimise Media Group.