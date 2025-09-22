SSEN places bid for FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2030 broadcasting rights

New Delhi: Shrachi Sports Entertainment Network (SSEN), a sports-focused OTT platform, has submitted its bid for the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2030. Valued at approximately USD 2 million (Rs 18–20 crore), the move reflects the network’s effort to expand football coverage in India and neighbouring countries.

If successful, SSEN plans to stream both tournaments free to viewers, allowing audiences across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, and the Maldives to watch without subscription charges or paywalls.

“The bid is more than a business move, it is a commitment to inclusivity and reshaping the future of football consumption in the region. By offering the FIFA World Cup streaming free to fans, we are democratising access to the game and laying the foundation for a long-term legacy that inspires generations,” said Tamal Ghosal, Chairman of Shrachi Sports.

SSEN currently streams tournaments such as the Calcutta Football League and the I-League. The network has also begun streaming the Women’s Bundesliga and the German Handball Bundesliga, marking it as a platform covering both Indian and international sporting events.

Through this bid, SSEN seeks to challenge conventional sports broadcasting models and enhance India’s role in the global football landscape.