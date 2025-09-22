Oneindia appoints Sushant Yattam as Business Head, Video

New Delhi: Oneindia has appointed Sushant Yattam as Business Head, Video, tasking him with leading the platform’s video business across its network. In this role, Yattam will focus on revenue growth, business expansion, and exploring opportunities within the digital and video ecosystem.

Yattam brings over 15 years of experience in media, news, and entertainment, having held leadership positions at Wizcraft, Qyuki Digital Media, Walt Disney India, and UTV Indiagames. He has been recognised for developing content and creators into scalable brands through content strategy, analytics, and brand solutions.

Sunder Venkatraman, Chief Business Officer, Oneindia, said, “At Oneindia, we see video as the future of digital storytelling and revenue growth. This is a defining moment for our video ambitions, and with Sushant’s proven expertise in scaling businesses and pioneering creator-led innovations, we are ready to lead the market in building a video ecosystem that is innovative, culturally rooted, and truly representative of Bharat.”

Commenting on his appointment, Yattam said, “Joining Oneindia at this pivotal stage is both an honour and an opportunity to shape the future of digital storytelling in India. With a platform that already reaches over 280 million users, the opportunity to scale video is immense. My focus will be on accelerating the video business and building scalable IPs that combine data-driven insights with regional storytelling, empowering creators, inspiring brands and setting new benchmarks for how India experiences content. As audiences worldwide shift rapidly towards video and multilingual formats, I believe Oneindia is uniquely positioned to not only lead this change in India but also set an example for digital markets across the globe.”