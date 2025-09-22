Dentsu Creative Isobar names Dhruv Tiwari and Zubin Jauhari as Group ECDs

New Delhi: Dentsu Creative Isobar has appointed Dhruv Tiwari and Zubin Jauhari as Group Executive Creative Directors. Both will report to Abhijat Bharadwaj, Chief Creative Officer.

Tiwari has joined from DDB Mudra, where he oversaw the North office and led campaigns for clients including McDonald’s, Royal Enfield, Kent RO, and DLF Mall of India.

Jauhari has returned to Dentsu, bringing experience with brands including Swiggy, Flipkart, Airtel, ITC, Google, Facebook, and Ola Electric.

Bharadwaj said, “For the last year and a half, we have been doing a lot of hiring for Dentsu Creative Isobar. Now that the bottom and middle levels of our structure are solidly in place, it's time to crown the top of this creative pyramid. I can't think of anyone better than Dhruv and Zubin to lead the rest of the team. Zubin is an award-winning creative who is an expert at new age creativity and Dhruv is an excellent leader who possesses the experience and a vast portfolio of highly successful campaigns under his belt. After these hires, I'm very excited about our future. We're in the fight and gunning for greatness.”

Tiwari added, “I’m here to stir things up - to craft work where creativity, tech and culture collide. Work that earns attention, sparks conversation, and maybe even rewrites the rulebook. If the shiny metals follow, well… we won’t complain.”

Jauhari said, “It feels incredible to return to a place that shaped some of my fondest professional memories. I’m here to create work that resonates far beyond the industry, help define the future of creativity, and build a team that everyone can’t stop talking about - all while having a ton of fun doing it.”

Sahil Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Dentsu Creative Isobar, commented, “The future of creativity lies in fusing culture, technology, and influence to deliver impact at scale. Dhruv and Zubin embody this new-age thinking and inspire those around them. Backed by a hugely talented team of 150+ creatives, they will help Dentsu Creative Isobar craft transformative work for brands and society while nurturing a culture that empowers our people to dream bigger and create bolder.”