India showcases creative economy with WAVES Bazaar Pavilion at 2025 Busan Film Market

New Delhi: The WAVES Bazaar, Bharat Pavilion was inaugurated on September 20, 2025 at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), held alongside the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Busan, Republic of Korea.
Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, and the Embassy of India in Seoul as part of the Waves Bazaar outreach programme, the Pavilion has been set up as a space to present India’s media and entertainment sector, encourage co-productions, and support collaborations in film, television, gaming, and emerging creative technologies. It will remain open until September 23, providing opportunities for industry engagement.
The opening ceremony was attended by international representatives including Kang Sungkyu, Director, Busan Film Commission; Agnieszka Moody, Head of International and Industry Policy, British Film Institute (BFI); and Ferdinando Gueli, Trade Commissioner, Seoul, Italian Trade Agency.
Indian filmmakers such as Arfi Lamba, Pradip Kurbah and Tannishtha Chatterjee were also present, alongside officials from the Government of India including Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Nishi Kant Singh, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of India in Seoul.
Speaking at the event, the dignitaries “emphasized the growing importance of India in the global content economy and the role of WAVES Bazaar in creating a dynamic bridge between Indian creators and international markets.”
According to the organisers, the Pavilion has been structured to present Indian films, stories and digital content to international buyers, provide a forum for B2B meetings between Indian and overseas producers, distributors and content platforms, and support discussions on partnerships in sectors including animation, VFX, gaming and immersive storytelling.
The initiative adds to India’s recent presence at international film markets, reflecting its ongoing participation in global media and entertainment exchanges.