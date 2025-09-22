Cipla CEO Umang Vohra likely to step down in FY26, COO Achin Gupta to succeed

New Delhi: Cipla’s CEO and MD, Umang Vohra, is expected to step down by the end of fiscal year 2026, with global Chief Operating Officer Achin Gupta likely to succeed him, according to Live Mint.

Vohra has served as MD and GCEO since September 1, 2016. His five-year reappointment was approved at Cipla’s 85th annual general meeting, effective April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2026.

Before joining Cipla, Vohra held positions at Eicher Motors, PepsiCo, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in India and the US. He holds degrees in engineering, marketing, and finance. He initially joined Cipla as Global Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, before being promoted to Global Chief Operating Officer and subsequently MD and GCEO.

The potential leadership change at Cipla follows a broader reshuffle in the Indian pharmaceutical sector. Rival Sun Pharmaceuticals recently appointed Kirti Ganorkar as managing director following founder Dilip Shanghvi’s step down. Shanghvi remains on the board as executive director.

His son, Aalok Shanghvi, was named COO and given additional responsibility for Sun Pharma’s North America business, while his daughter Vidhi heads the domestic consumer healthcare segment.