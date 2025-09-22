The One Club for Creativity and Google to launch Portfolio Night 2025 in India

New Delhi: BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group and TBWA India will host the fourth edition of Portfolio Night in collaboration with The One Club for Creativity. The event will be held online on 6 October and in-person on October 7. Registrations close on October 3.

Portfolio Night brings together emerging creative talent and senior leaders from the advertising industry, providing participants an opportunity to receive direct feedback on their work and showcase ideas.

Google, the exclusive global sponsor of this year’s edition, will provide the live brief for the Portfolio Night All-Stars competition. Emerging creatives from around the world will work on a real brand assignment, with the winning team travelling to New York in 2026 to present their campaign during The One Club’s Creative Week.

The organisers said the competition “is more than just a competition, it’s an unprecedented opportunity for the next generation of advertising talent to get noticed on a global stage.”

The India edition will feature a panel of industry leaders, including Abhijit Awasthi, Founder, Sideways Consulting; Josy Paul, Chairperson and CCO, BBDO India; Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director and CCO, Havas India; Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India; Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India; Russell Barrett, CCEO, TBWA\India; Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group; Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head, Lightbox Creative Lab; and several others from leading creative agencies.