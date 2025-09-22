KAFF Appliances appoints Nalin Kumar as Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi: KAFF Appliances has elevated Nalin Kumar to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kumar, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer (COO), has decades of experience in the consumer durables sector across categories including home and kitchen appliances, refrigeration products, water purifiers, and DTH.

During his tenure as COO, Kumar contributed to strengthening operations, driving product innovation, and expanding the company’s market presence. His appointment comes at a time when India’s kitchen appliance sector is undergoing significant change, shaped by demand for design-focused, energy-efficient and technology-led products.

In his new role, Kumar will oversee KAFF’s strategic direction, business performance, and long-term initiatives.

Commenting on his appointment, Nalin Kumar, CEO, KAFF Appliances, said, “I am excited to take on this responsibility at such an important juncture for both KAFF and the industry. Over the years, KAFF has earned the trust of millions of Indian households by delivering products that combine performance, style, and reliability. Our focus will be on building further momentum, expanding retail footprint, strengthening innovation pipelines, and ensuring our customers continue to experience kitchens that make life easier, healthier, and more enjoyable. We are also making foray into premium small appliance category while consolidating presence in Sinks, Hardware & Accessories segment.”