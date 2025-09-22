Mondelez names Abhiroop Chuckarbutty as President of Southeast Asia biz

New Delhi: Mondelēz International has appointed Abhiroop Chuckarbutty as president of its Southeast Asia (SEA) business unit, effective September 1, 2025. He succeeds Hemant Rupani, who is leaving the company after more than nine years to pursue a new opportunity in India.

Chuckarbutty will oversee the company’s operations and strategic initiatives across Southeast Asia, a region the company identifies as a key market. He previously led Mondelēz’s Sub-Saharan Africa business, where he was involved in shaping the regional strategic roadmap and driving performance.

The appointment comes amid significant changes in the Southeast Asian snacking sector, with factors such as urbanisation, rising digital adoption, and shifts in consumer preferences influencing market trends.

Prior to joining Mondelēz, Chuckarbutty was president of the Africa, Middle East and Turkey business unit at Lipton Teas and Infusions and held senior positions at Unilever across India, North Africa, and the Middle East, including vice president for foods and refreshments in the MENA region. He has over two decades of experience in sales, marketing, and operations within the consumer packaged goods industry.