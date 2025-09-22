0

Television

MIB’s ‘Special Campaigns’ generate Rs 33.39 crore since 2021; 5.0 edition kicks off Oct 2

As part of the Swachhata drive, the I&B Ministry also freed 12.9 lakh sq ft space, cleared 1.69 lakh files, and cleaned over 12,000 spots nationwide

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
MIB
Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has generated a total of Rs 33.39 crore in revenue since the launch of its annual ‘Special Campaigns’ in 2021, aimed at improving cleanliness, enhancing workplace efficiency, and reducing pendency across its Secretariat and media units.

The Ministry is now preparing to launch ‘Special Campaign’ 5.0 from October 2 to 31, 2025, across its offices and media units nationwide, including Doordarshan, All India Radio, Publications Division, and the Press Information Bureau.

The campaign’s focus remains threefold:

  • Office cleanliness and beautification
  • Efficient record and space management
  • Disposal of outdated files, scrap, and e-waste

Key outcomes since 2021:

  • Revenue generated: Rs 33.39 crore
  • Scrap disposed: 10.26 lakh kg
  • Physical files weeded out: 1.69 lakh
  • Space freed: 12.9 lakh sq ft
  • Outdoor campaigns held: 4,948
  • Spots cleaned: 12,605

According to official data, 2022 was the most productive year, contributing over Rs 25.42 crore in revenue and freeing over 11 lakh sq ft of space.

The Ministry’s Secretary, Sanjay Jaju, chaired a high-level meeting earlier this month to align media units and nodal officers on targets for this year. Departments have been asked to proactively identify pending matters, optimise workspace, and ensure timely execution.

In addition to revenue and efficiency, the Ministry is also focusing on modernising office environments through beautification, disposal of obsolete materials, and encouraging eco-friendly practices like e-waste recycling.

Special Campaign 5.0 will also document and showcase best practices and innovations from the field.

MIB Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju
Advertisment