Shakti Upadhyay joins Bajaj Auto as Vice President, Brands

New Delhi: Shakti Upadhyay has joined Bajaj Auto as Vice President, Brands, taking responsibility for the company’s Sports Motorcycle category, which includes models such as Pulsar and Dominar.

Upadhyay previously held senior marketing roles at Kia India, where he oversaw brand marketing and PR for the company’s portfolio including Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, Carens, and the EV6. He has also served in leadership positions at Samsung Electronics, managing marketing communications and strategy for consumer durables, and held earlier roles at Hyundai Motor India and Enterprise Nexus Communications.

On his new role, Upadhyay wrote on LinkedIn, “Bajaj has always stood for innovation, performance, and a strong challenger spirit, values that resonate deeply with millions of riders around the world. To be part of this legacy, and to contribute to shaping the future of India’s most iconic sports motorcycles, is truly an honour.”

His appointment comes as Bajaj Auto continues to expand its presence in the sports motorcycle segment and strengthen its brand positioning globally.