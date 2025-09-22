Former Mirum India founder Sanjay Mehta launches Ananta Quest

New Delhi: Sanjay Mehta, former founder of digital agency Mirum, has launched a new venture, Ananta Quest, designed to support individuals aged 50 to 65 in navigating life’s second innings. The platform focuses on helping people engage with issues of purpose, clarity, and optimism.

Mehta has previously founded and managed multiple ventures and has invested in several startups. He launched Homeindia.com in 1998 and later founded the digital agency Mirum in 2009.

His latest venture is linked to his personal exploration of meaning in later life. Mehta launched a content series titled “What If You Live To Be 100”, available in video, podcast, and blog formats, discussing topics including health, wealth, relationships, reinvention, and legacy. This led to the creation of Ananta Quest to address similar themes through a structured platform.

Speaking about the venture, Mehta said, “For many, turning 50 brings both freedom and uncertainty. Even the most successful individuals face hard hitting questions at this stage about identity, purpose, health, family and legacy. Through Ananta Quest, we want to create a trusted space where people can find answers, rediscover themselves, and move from ambiguity to reinvention.”

Ananta Quest is built around three pillars: health (prana), wealth (artha), and community (ekatra), with a focus on practical action. Over time, the platform seeks to create a new narrative for India’s 50-plus population, emphasising modernity, empowerment, and vitality.