NDTV acquires GoodTimes lifestyle channel in Rs 18 crore deal

New Delhi: NDTV has acquired the GoodTimes channel from Lifestyle & Media Broadcasting Limited (LMBL) for up to Rs 18 crore.

The acquisition will be executed through a Business Transfer Agreement and ancillary documents, with completion expected within three months, pending necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

As LMBL is a joint venture of NDTV, the transaction qualifies as a related party deal but has been conducted on an arm's length basis, supported by an independent valuation report.

NDTV's promoters and group entities hold no direct interest in LMBL beyond indirect shareholding.

The consideration will be paid via a combination of cash and television advertising inventory.

GoodTimes, known for its programming on entertainment, fashion, food, and travel, was originally launched by NDTV in September 2007 through its subsidiary NDTV Lifestyle.

In March 2011, NDTV converted the subsidiary into a joint venture by selling a 49% stake to Southeast Asian media company Astro, valuing the entity at US$80 million.

Ownership was further transferred to LMBL in 2018, separating it from direct NDTV control.