Republic CEO Hersh Bhandari steps down

New Delhi: Hersh Bhandari has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Republic TV, bringing to a close a stint of almost seven years at the network.

Bhandari confirmed the development to BestMediaInfo.com. Speaking about his next move, he said he plans to take a short sabbatical before deciding on his next professional assignment. “I want to spend time with family. I want to have some time to think, have new energy flowing and clarity to think about the next move,” he said.

Bhandari, who was elevated to CEO of the broadcast business in 2023, had earlier served as Group COO from 2022.

In August 2020, he transitioned from Executive Vice-President (Revenue) to Chief Operating Officer at Republic Bharat, the network’s Hindi news channel.

Before joining Republic, Bhandari was National Revenue Head at TV Today and earlier Vice-President, Sales at Times Network.

He had also led sales at Zoom starting in 2011, following a role as Business Head for four channels at Sri Adhikari Brothers. His career track further includes a stint as Vice-President at Aidem Ventures.

With experience across media and apparel, Bhandari began his media career with Channel V as Marketing Manager (1998–2000) before spending six years in the clothing industry, eventually returning to the broadcast sector.