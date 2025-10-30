Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 30, 2025

- Oct 30, 2025 13:29 IST
Dentsu outlines social impact in ‘Impact Forward 2024–25’ report
The report details collaborations with 27 NGOs and contributions exceeding Rs 98 million in 2024–25 towards education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and sustainability. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 13:25 IST
Starlink starts testing satellite internet in Mumbai, establishes first India office
Starlink conducts technical and security trials in Mumbai as it prepares for satellite internet rollout in India, pending government and spectrum approvals. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 11:45 IST
Criteo appoints Edouard Dinichert as Chief Customer Officer
Dinichert with over 20 years of experience in global advertising and commerce technology, will lead Criteo’s worldwide sales and operations for Performance Media. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 11:42 IST
Comscore names Vivek Jaiswal Country Manager – APAC
Jaiswal joined Comscore from Dun & Bradstreet in 2022 as Sales Director, where he has been instrumental in supporting growth across key accounts in the region. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 11:16 IST
Radio City Q2 revenue tumbles, margins collapse; losses deepen despite cost cuts
Balance-sheet quality of the company also weakened further, with net worth falling to Rs 489.33 crore from Rs 532.20 crore, reported a year earlier. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 11:07 IST
NDTV India names Sucherita Kukreti as Senior Executive Editor and Prime Time Anchor
Kukreti brings over two decades of newsroom experience from India TV and Republic Bharat, where she worked across Hindi and English prime-time formats. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 11:04 IST
Creativefuel appoints Wilson Mascarenhas as Vice President, Client Servicing
Mascarenhas, with over two decades of experience across digital marketing, sports, media, fintech and FMCG, has led campaigns for brands such as Dream11, ZEE5 and JioBlackRock. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 11:01 IST
NDTV Q2 revenue up 10% YoY and 14% QoQ; net losses widen
The amalgamation of NDTV Networks, NDTV Worldwide, NDTV Media and NDTV Labs into the parent to narrow gap between consolidated and standalone reporting from Q3 onward. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 10:44 IST
Hindi killed the English Star
The shift from English-led communication to Hindi storytelling redefined the Indian advertising landscape, reflecting deeper changes in culture, identity and influence. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 10:41 IST
PepsiCo’s new identity tries to be human, lands somewhere in corporate limbo
PepsiCo, after nearly 25 years, decided to press refresh, not on its products, but on its personality. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 10:09 IST
Altamash Khan joins Pantaloons as Head of Media and Digital Marketing
Khan, who joins Pantaloons from Raymond Lifestyle, has over 15 years of experience in digital marketing and brand transformation across FMCG, retail and consumer sectors. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 10:03 IST
Alphabet posts first $100 billion quarter as ads and cloud lift revenue 16%
Revenue hits $102.3 billion; Google Services reaches $87.1 billion, YouTube ads cross $10 billion, and Cloud grows 34% as AI demand scales. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 09:59 IST
Swastik Stories launches cultural storytelling FAST channel
The FAST channel will stream cultural and mythological narratives across JioTV, LG, Xiaomi and RunnTV, beginning with its digital original Hamara Vinayak. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 09:53 IST
Meta posts $51.24 bn revenue in Q3 with ad price up 10% and impressions up 14%
Family of Apps delivers $50.08b in ad revenue. Meta raises 2025 capex to $70–72b and guides Q4 revenue to $56–59b. Read more...
- Oct 30, 2025 08:59 IST
Will Omnicom retire DDB? Company says it is reviewing options
Speculation earlier this week suggested that DDB Worldwide could be folded into TBWA as part of a post-deal simplification of Omnicom’s creative networks. Read more...
