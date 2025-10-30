New Delhi: India’s gaming and interactive media sector is expected to triple in value, reaching nearly $7.7 billion by FY2030, according to a new report released by BITKRAFT Ventures in collaboration with Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The study projects sustained expansion despite ongoing regulatory restrictions on real money gaming, positioning the sector as one of the fastest-growing components of India’s digital media and entertainment landscape.

Titled The Gaming and Interactive Media Opportunity in India, the report highlights that the country’s gaming and interactive segments are growing roughly 1.5 times faster than the overall digital entertainment market.

This growth is driven by a large young audience base, nano-transactions, extensive smartphone adoption, and evolving consumer preferences towards personalised and participatory content.

The analysis notes a structural shift within India’s digital ecosystem, as the sector moves towards casual and interactive formats following recent regulatory developments.

The digital gaming market is projected to nearly double to around $4.5 billion by FY2030, while the esports sector is forecast to triple to $120 million during the same period. Hybrid casual games, those combining mid-core progression with deeper engagement, are emerging as a defining category.

The Battle Royale format continues to dominate monetisation, while the balance between advertising and in-app purchases (IAPs) is expected to shift strongly in favour of IAPs, with nearly sixfold growth anticipated over the next five years.

Within interactive media, emerging segments such as astro and devotional technology, micro dramas, and audio streaming are expected to record rapid expansion from $440 million in FY2025 to $3.2 billion by FY2030.

Astro and devotional platforms could grow eightfold to $1.3 billion, while micro dramas, a short-form, mobile-first video genre, may reach $1.1 billion. Audio streaming, supported by vernacular content strategies, is projected to quadruple to $300 million.

The report underlines that growth will increasingly be driven by users from India’s Tier 2 and smaller cities, often referred to as the ‘Bharat’ audience. These consumers are shaping new patterns of vernacular engagement, social identity through gaming, and community interaction. The adoption of AI is also expected to play a crucial role by reducing production costs and accelerating domestic game development.

Jens Hilgers, Founding General Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures, said, "India represents perhaps the most compelling greenfield opportunity globally. The confluence of a digitally native youth demographic, established mobile infrastructure, and massive scale is creating what we believe to be a hyper-growth environment. In our view, this is an inflection point, positioning India as a true global powerhouse for interactive entertainment."

Anuj Tandon, Partner, India & UAE at BITKRAFT Ventures, added, "It’s exciting to see India’s gaming sector entering a phase of durable growth, with local developers creating innovative and monetizable experiences that are beginning to resonate globally. We’re witnessing strong momentum across casual and hybrid-core titles, fueled by rising player engagement, new IP creation, and increasingly accessible payment ecosystems. Together, these factors are helping define the next chapter of India’s gaming and interactive media industry."