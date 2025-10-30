IIFL Home Finance appoints Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and CEO

New Delhi: IIFL Finance has announced the appointment of Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance, effective October 30, 2025.

In this role, Kousgi will oversee the company’s operations across home loans, non-home loan products, MSME loans, and construction finance.

Kousgi brings nearly three decades of experience in the banking and financial services sector, with a background spanning asset and liability management, retail lending, mortgages, SME and agricultural finance, and deposit products.

Before joining IIFL Home Finance, he served as MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance Limited and earlier led Can Fin Homes, where he was involved in strategic transformations aimed at improving profitability and operational efficiency. He has also held senior roles at Tata Capital Financial Services, IDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, managing portfolios across sales, credit, product, and risk.

Speaking on the appointment, Nirmal Jain, Founder of IIFL Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Girish to the IIFL Group. His vast experience and deep domain expertise in housing finance and retail lending come at an inflection point for the sector. With his strategic insight and our shared values of fairness, integrity, and transparency, I am confident that IIFL Home Finance will strengthen its foundation, expand responsibly, and create enduring value for customers and stakeholders.”

Commenting on his appointment, Girish Kousgi said, “I am honoured to join IIFL Home Finance at a pivotal time for the housing finance industry, which is on the cusp of significant transformation and growth. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission of making housing finance more accessible and affordable for every aspiring Indian homeowner. With the continued momentum from initiatives like PMAY 2.0 and other government-led housing programmes, we are well-positioned to offer tailored financial solutions to the EWS and LIG segments, helping more families realise their dream of owning a home.”