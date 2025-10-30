Comscore names Vivek Jaiswal Country Manager – APAC

New Delhi: Comscore has appointed Vivek Jaiswal as Country Manager for the Asia-Pacific region, tasking him with leading the company’s growth and client strategy across markets and advancing its cross-platform audience measurement offerings.

Jaiswal joined Comscore in 2022 as Sales Director and has supported expansion across key accounts in the region.

He brings over 12 years of experience in SaaS, business information services and enterprise sales.

Prior to joining Comscore, Jaiswal held commercial roles at Dun & Bradstreet, Standard Chartered, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, where he focused on helping clients leverage insights to drive business performance.

“It’s an honour to take on this new role at Comscore,” Jaiswal said, adding that he will work closely with brands, agencies and publishers “to deliver actionable insights and trusted measurement solutions” in a fast-changing APAC market.

Alejandro Fosk, Executive Vice President, International at Comscore, said Jaiswal’s understanding of client needs and the regional landscape makes him well placed to lead on-the-ground execution.

“His appointment reflects our continued commitment to the region and our determination to support partners with reliable, future-facing measurement solutions,” Fosk said.

Comscore said the move strengthens its focus on India and APAC, with an aim to give advertisers, agencies and publishers the data and tools needed to make informed decisions across an increasingly complex media ecosystem.