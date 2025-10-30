Altamash Khan joins Pantaloons as Head of Media and Digital Marketing

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) has appointed Altamash Khan as Head of Media and Digital Marketing for Pantaloons.

Khan brings over 15 years of experience in digital marketing and brand transformation. He joins Pantaloons from Raymond Lifestyle, where he led digital initiatives across the company’s fashion portfolio.

His previous role included driving growth through data-led digital strategy, full-funnel measurement, influencer engagement and content marketing to strengthen the brand’s online presence.

Before Raymond, Khan headed digital marketing for Kellogg’s India, overseeing integrated campaigns and brand engagement efforts. He also worked with Godrej Consumer Products Limited, where he led digital adoption and data-driven marketing initiatives.

Over his career, Khan’s work has received more than 60 industry recognitions across major advertising and marketing award platforms. He has also served as a juror and speaker at several industry events.

Speaking about his new role, Altamash Khan said, “Pantaloons has always understood the pulse of India, energetic, expressive, and constantly evolving. Joining the brand at this stage is an opportunity to redefine how fashion storytelling meets digital scale. My focus will be on crafting experiences that build affinity, where every digital interaction feels intuitive, relevant, and deeply human.”