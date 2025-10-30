PepsiCo promotes Shailja Joshi to Senior Director, Marketing, Global Canisters and Imports

New Delhi: Shailja Joshi has taken up a new role at PepsiCo as Senior Director, Marketing, Global Canisters and Imports, marking her transition into a global position after over six years with the company in India.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Joshi wrote, “I’m excited to share that I’ve taken on a new challenge at PepsiCo as Senior Director, Marketing, Global Canisters and Imports! A huge thank you to Roberto Martínez and Gaurav Goel for their trust and confidence in me as I step into this global role.”

She also expressed gratitude to the India leadership team, including Jagrut Kotecha, Pavitra Singh, Kaushik Mitra, Nitin Bhandari, and Tarun Bhagat, for their support and guidance during her journey in the Indian market.

In her current role, Joshi leads global marketing for canister-based products such as Lay’s Stax and Minis, along with PepsiCo’s future innovation pipeline and global imports portfolio.

Before taking on her current global role, Joshi held marketing leadership positions at PepsiCo across the carbonated soft drinks and potato chips portfolios, overseeing brands such as Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, and Lay’s.

She joined PepsiCo after over a decade in FMCG marketing with Britannia Industries and Dabur India, where she managed key brands including Nutrichoice, Marie Gold, and Real. She began her career in sales at Dabur before transitioning into brand and product management.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Joshi holds an MBA in Marketing with a specialisation in international marketing.

In her post, she added, “Feeling inspired, thankful, and ready for this next chapter!”