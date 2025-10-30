New Delhi: Omnicom has addressed industry chatter that it plans to retire the DDB brand as it moves toward closing its $13.5 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG).

The company did not confirm the reports. It said only that it is evaluating its agency portfolio ahead of the merger.

In a statement to Adweek, an Omnicom spokesperson said the company is “undertaking a rigorous and considered process to ensure we have the very best solutions for the future for us and for our clients.”

Omnicom added that it and IPG remain separate companies until the transaction is completed.

Speculation earlier this week suggested that DDB Worldwide could be folded into TBWA as part of a post-deal simplification of Omnicom’s creative networks. On the IPG side, McCann is expected to retain its identity, while MullenLowe may be paired with FCB, with a separate conflict unit to manage competitive accounts.

Sources also indicated that DDB may continue in some markets and on legacy relationships even if it is no longer run as a standalone global network.

Founded in 1949 by Ned Doyle, Maxwell Dane and Bill Bernbach, DDB is widely credited with helping usher in modern creative advertising. Any change to its status would be closely watched by clients and talent.

The Omnicom–IPG deal, announced earlier this year, is expected to close by year-end subject to final approvals.

The combined company would be one of the largest global advertising groups by revenue.