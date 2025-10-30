New Delhi: Dabur reported a marginal rise in AdEx to Rs 233.57 crore in Q2 FY26 versus Rs 225.63 crore a year ago. Sequentially, its adex rose 16% from Rs 201.96 crore in Q1 FY26.

For the first half, AdEx stood at Rs 435.53 crore versus Rs 461.52 crore in H1 FY25.

Dabur India reported a 6.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 453 crore for Q2 FY26, with consolidated revenue up 5.4% to Rs 3,191 crore. Operating profit grew 6.4% year-on-year.

The board also approved Dabur Ventures, an investment platform of up to Rs 500 crore to back high-potential, digital-first businesses aligned to personal care, health care, wellness foods, beverages and Ayurveda.

"Our performance during the quarter stands as a testament to Dabur's enduring resilience and consumer trust. Despite a dynamic economic environment and transitional GST headwinds, we delivered robust topline and bottomline growth, reaffirming our leadership across core categories. Our India business reported market share gains across 95% of the portfolio, a clear testament to our focused brand investments and deep consumer connect, " Dabur India Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohit Malhotra said.

Management highlighted continued focus on premiumisation, digital transformation and distribution expansion amid transitional GST headwinds.

India business remained broad-based with gains across 95% of the portfolio. Toothpaste grew 14.3% led by Dabur Red Paste and Meswak; Real Activ 100% juices rose over 45%; foods advanced over 14%; shampoos grew over 9%; hair oils over 5%; skin around 8%; and home care over 5%.

Market share expanded in Real Nectars (115 bps), 100% juices (1,074 bps), hair oils (232 bps), Chyawanprash (234 bps) and air fresheners (127 bps), supported by premiumisation, brand investments and distribution.

International business grew 7.7% year-on-year, with strong performances in Dubai (over 17%), the UK (around 48%), Bangladesh (around 16%), the US (around 16%) and Turkey (over 18%).