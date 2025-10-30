Zee Media makes esports debut with gaming tournament Arena of Champions

New Delhi; Zee Corporation (ZMCL) has entered India’s growing gaming and esports landscape with the launch of its competitive gaming event, the Zee Media Gaming Tournament: Arena of Champions.

The company said the initiative reflects its focus on connecting with younger audiences as gaming continues to gain momentum across the country. The tournament features a Rs 10 lakh prize pool and brings together competitive gaming teams for structured matches, live commentary, and digital streaming.

Zee Media has partnered with Glazer Games as the execution partner and Thryl as the registration platform. Registrations open on November 3.

Speaking about the development, Priyadarshan Garg, Chief Business Officer, Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited, a Zee Media company, said, “Today’s youth are active participants in digital culture, shaping communities through gaming, streaming, and interactive engagement. Our entry into the esports space is a strategic step toward creating an ecosystem that connects with this new generation at a deeper, more experiential level.

He added, “We aim to bring together the scale and credibility of Zee Media with the energy, excitement, and inclusivity of competitive gaming to redefine how entertainment, technology, and participation intersect. This initiative also opens fresh opportunities for brands, partners, and creators to engage with India’s rapidly growing gaming community in meaningful and measurable ways.”

Ashish Srivastava, Co-Founder and COO, Glazer Labs, added, “Thrilled to partner with Zee Media on their entry into gaming & esports! This is a huge step toward bringing esports to the mainstream and unlocking new possibilities for India’s gaming ecosystem.”