Creativefuel appoints Wilson Mascarenhas as Vice President, Client Servicing

New Delhi: Creativefuel has appointed Wilson Mascarenhas as Vice President, Client Servicing, adding to its leadership team as the agency prepares for its next stage of growth.

Mascarenhas brings over 24 years of experience, including 14 years in digital marketing, across sectors such as consumer technology, sports, media and entertainment, fintech, telecom and FMCG.

He has previously worked on campaigns for brands including Dream11, ZEE5, JioBlackRock, FanCode and DreamSetGo, focusing on content, community and culture to drive business engagement.

Speaking on his appointment, Wilson Mascarenhas said: “After years of working with incredible brands and platforms, I wanted to be part of something where I could build a lasting legacy. Creativefuel’s evolution from a rising creative agency to one that owns and builds digital IPs felt like the perfect next chapter. The energy, ambition and hunger here are unmatched, and I’m excited to help shape what comes next.”

Tushar, Founder and CEO of Creativefuel, said, “Wilson’s arrival comes at exactly the right time. As we enter our next phase of growth, having leaders who bring both experience and a creator-first mindset is key. Wilson’s journey across digital giants like Dream11 and ZEE5 reflects the balance of structure and creativity we’re building at Creativefuel. He fits right into the vision we have for the next few years.”

Nikhil, Co-Founder of Creativefuel, added, “At Creativefuel, we’ve always believed in building culture, not just campaigns. Wilson’s understanding of large-scale content ecosystems and his instinct for storytelling align perfectly with that philosophy. His leadership will play a big role in scaling how we think, create and deliver for our clients.”

Mascarenhas’s appointment follows other senior additions to Creativefuel’s leadership, including Divyansh Gala, Sree Chandran and Kunal Khandelwal, as the agency continues to strengthen its organisational structure and creative capabilities.