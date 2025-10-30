New Delhi: Starlink Satellite Communications, owned by Elon Musk, has begun trials in Mumbai as part of its ongoing efforts to introduce satellite-based internet services in India.

According to news reports, the company has set up its first registered office in the country, leasing 1,294 square feet of space in Mumbai’s Chandivali area for Rs 2.33 crore over a five-year period.

Technical and security demonstration runs are being conducted in Mumbai from today until October 31, giving government officials and industry representatives a first-hand look at Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet technology.

According to news reports, these trials form part of the company’s preparatory phase before seeking government approvals for a full commercial rollout. The demonstrations are intended to showcase the operational reliability and connectivity range of its satellite network.

The service, once cleared for launch, is expected to extend broadband coverage to remote and underserved areas of the country. Following the completion of the trials, Starlink is likely to outline its India roadmap, pending the necessary regulatory and spectrum approvals.

Officials have stated that the company is still awaiting government clearances and spectrum allocation to offer internet services commercially in India.

Industry experts have commented on the competitive implications, stating, Starlink's entry could trigger major competition in the satellite internet sector in India.

Starlink has proposed to establish gateway stations at nine locations across the country, including Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Lucknow. Once the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) finalises pricing guidelines for satellite internet, Starlink’s services are expected to begin operations by early 2026.

Initial plans could involve a one-time setup cost of around Rs 30,000, with monthly subscriptions beginning near Rs 3,300. The entry-level plans may offer speeds of up to 25Mbps, while higher-tier plans could reach up to 225Mbps.