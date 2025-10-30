Criteo appoints Edouard Dinichert as Chief Customer Officer

New Delhi: Criteo has appointed Edouard Dinichert as Chief Customer Officer, effective December 1, 2025.

Based in New York, he will report to Chief Executive Officer Michael Komasinski and oversee global sales and operations for Criteo’s Performance Media business.

Dinichert, who brings over two decades of experience in advertising and commerce technology, will lead efforts to expand the company’s performance media operations and enhance client engagement.

“Criteo has spent two decades delivering measurable performance, and in doing so, has become a unifying force for advertising and commerce,” said Dinichert. “With its global reach and innovation in AI and data insights, the company is uniquely positioned to connect every part of the commerce journey. I’m thrilled to join the team and help drive Criteo’s next wave of growth with our clients and partners.”

Before joining Criteo, Dinichert served as Chief Revenue Officer at TripleLift, where he was also part of the three-member Office of the CEO between July 2024 and January 2025. During his tenure, he contributed to scaling the company’s creative supply-side platform across retail media, connected TV (CTV), and data-led curation.

He previously spent more than a decade at Amazon, where he helped establish Amazon Advertising in France and later led the global Ad Tech Sales & Services division. His work spanned Amazon DSP, Ad Server (formerly Sizmek), and the Amazon Marketing Cloud, focusing on privacy-aware solutions and cross-functional collaboration with AWS and agency partners.

“As we continue to expand the reach and impact of performance media globally, Edouard’s leadership will be instrumental in accelerating customer growth,” said Komasinski. “His deep experience in scaling data-driven organisations and driving commercial excellence will help accelerate our momentum and deliver greater value for our clients and partners worldwide. As a dual French and Swiss national, Edouard also brings a truly cross-market, cross-cultural perspective that reflects Criteo’s European roots and global ambitions.”