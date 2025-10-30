Swastik Stories launches cultural storytelling FAST channel

New Delhi: Swastik Stories, the production house known for television epics such as Mahabharat, RadhaKrishn, Porus and Shrimad Ramayan, has introduced what it describes as India’s cultural storytelling and entertainment FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel.

The new service will be available across JioTV, LG, Xiaomi, and RunnTV, with a reported reach of 50 million users across digital and connected TV platforms. The company said the channel would provide round-the-clock, free access to content exploring India’s history and values through contemporary narratives.

Swastik Stories said it expects to reach 90% of connected-TV households by March 2026 through its FAST distribution network.

The channel’s first original series, Hamara Vinayak, will premiere on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 6:00 PM IST. The series will release new 10–12-minute episodes every Friday on the Swastik Stories YouTube channel, alongside same-day streaming across the FAST platforms. Presented by 1Finance, the show is described as a short-format cinematic series designed for digital audiences.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Chief Storyteller at Swastik Stories, said, “Swastik Stories is about giving Indian culture a new rhythm in the digital age. We want to reach every screen, every home and every viewer who seeks meaning and connection in the stories of our past, told in a voice that belongs to the present. This is not just a channel launch, but the beginning of a cultural storytelling movement, one that carries India’s stories forward with heart, honesty and hope.”

Drashti Thaker, AVP, Marketing at 1Finance, added, “At 1Finance, we believe that everyone needs the right coach to guide them, whether in life or finance. That’s why our collaboration with Hamara Vinayak feels so natural. Just as Vinayak helps his protagonists find direction amidst their ambitions, our financial advisors guide individuals through the ever-evolving world of investments, tax planning, and overall financial well-being.”