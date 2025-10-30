NDTV India names Sucherita Kukreti as Senior Executive Editor and Prime Time Anchor

New Delhi: NDTV has announced the appointment of Sucherita Kukreti as Senior Executive Editor and Prime Time Anchor for NDTV India.

A bilingual anchor, Sucherita brings over two decades of experience in television journalism. She has led prominent Hindi debates and English prime-time shows.

Her career began at India TV and later joined Republic Bharat for her second stint in 2019, anchoring the flagship debate show Mahabharat.

Her bilingual fluency has set her apart in the industry, allowing her to anchor both Hindi debates and English broadcasts with equal authority.

An alumna of Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi, with a degree in English Literature, Sucherita combines academic grounding with newsroom agility. She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award for excellence in journalism, a testament to her impact and credibility.

Speaking about her new role, Kukreti said, “Joining NDTV India feels like a return to meaningful journalism. I am excited to be part of a legacy that values integrity, depth, and spirited discussions.”

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said, “Sucherita represents the rigour and versatility that NDTV stands for. Her credibility, sharp journalistic instincts, and command over both Hindi and English will add great strength to our prime-time offering.”