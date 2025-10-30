New Delhi: Kingshuk Mitra, Head – Impact Properties, Agency Partnerships, Measurement and Branded Content at JioStar, has resigned.

Sources told BestMediaInfo.com he is currently serving his notice period at the media conglomerate.

Mitra had joined Disney Star in 2023 as ad sales head for Star Sports (now part of JioStar following its merger with Viacom18).

According to his LinkedIn profile, he oversees a USD 950 million-plus advertising portfolio and manages a cross-functional team of more than 150 people.

Before JioStar, Mitra was COO, APAC at Essence. Earlier, he served as Managing Director, Maxus Philippines, where he is credited with turning a loss-making unit into one of the region’s faster-growing agencies, delivering 50% year-on-year revenue growth and doubling digital revenues.

He has also worked with Mindshare India (WPP) as Business Manager, and was associated with Emami as Research and Investment Manager between June and December 2005, before moving to Madison World as Media Group Head.