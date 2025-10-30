Cipla Global CEO Umang Vohra to step down; Achin Gupta to succeed

New Delhi: Cipla has announced that its global chief executive officer and managing director, Umang Vohra, will step down from his role in March 2026 after nearly a decade at the helm.

The company stated that Achin Gupta, currently serving as Cipla’s global chief operating officer, will take over as managing director and global CEO from April 1, 2026. Gupta has also been appointed as an additional director.

Vohra, who has led the pharmaceutical major since 2016, said, “My ten years at Cipla has been filled with immense pride in what we’ve built together. Guided by our purpose of Caring for Life, I have had the privilege of working with passionate teams who consistently put patients first and drive innovation across the business.”

He thanked the company’s chairman, Dr YK Hamied, and the Board for their support during his tenure, adding, “As I prepare to hand over the reins, I’m confident that Achin Gupta will lead Cipla forward with vision and purpose. I look forward to supporting him and the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.”

Gupta, who took on the role of global COO in February 2025, currently oversees Cipla’s commercial markets, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), manufacturing, and supply chain functions. Since joining the company in 2021 as CEO of its One India business, he has been part of Cipla’s management council.

During his tenure, he has been credited with driving growth in chronic therapies, expanding into underserved geographies, and strengthening operational efficiency. Under his leadership, Cipla’s India business achieved higher profitability, modernised its retail operations, and introduced several consumer-focused initiatives. He also led strategic collaborations to enhance the company’s global partnerships.

Gupta holds an MTech in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

On his appointment as Cipla’s next MD and GCEO, Gupta said, “It is an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Cipla as its next MD & GCEO. Cipla’s legacy of purpose-driven innovation and patient-centric care is deeply inspiring, and I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by Umang and the leadership team.”

Reflecting on his journey at Cipla, he added, “Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with teams across the organisation and witnessing firsthand the passion, resilience, and commitment that define Cipla. As we move forward, my focus will remain on driving sustainable growth, deepening our impact across markets, and continuing to innovate with purpose.”

The company also announced that Meera Vanjari, currently General Counsel (Designate), will take over as Global General Counsel and Senior Management Personnel from 1 April 2026, succeeding A S Kumar, who will complete his term in March 2026.