Adobe introduces Firefly Foundry for brand-safe generative AI development

New Delhi: Adobe has announced the launch of Adobe Firefly Foundry, a service that allows businesses to work directly with the company to create customised generative AI models aligned with their brand identity.

The models are trained on proprietary and branded content across formats such as image, video, audio, vector, and 3D, and are built on Adobe’s existing Firefly technology.

According to the company, Firefly Foundry is designed to support enterprises in scaling content creation while maintaining brand consistency.

It offers integration across Adobe’s ecosystem, including GenStudio, Creative Cloud, the Firefly App, and Express. The new service was unveiled at Adobe MAX, the company’s annual creativity conference.

The initiative enables organisations to develop private, tailored AI models built on commercially safe Firefly systems. It also provides businesses with access to Adobe experts who assist in AI model training and deployment, focusing on brand-specific creative requirements and compliance with responsible AI principles.

“Adobe Firefly Foundry builds on years of Adobe innovation and expertise, spanning generative AI models for image, video, audio, vector and 3D, to help businesses solve today’s most complex content and media production challenges,” said Hannah Elsakr, Vice President, GenAI New Business Ventures at Adobe.

“Businesses can access Adobe’s robust AI training infrastructure, research and expertise to define bespoke AI models, surfaced through Adobe solutions such as GenStudio and Creative Cloud to help teams scale on-brand content experiences. Adobe has been working with tech-forward innovators like Walt Disney Imagineering to drive new levels of customer engagement with Adobe Firefly Foundry.”

A recent Adobe study cited in the announcement indicated that marketers expect content demands to increase more than fivefold over the next two years, highlighting the growing pressure on businesses to produce brand-consistent assets at scale.

Through Firefly Foundry, companies will be able to create bespoke AI models trained on their intellectual property, manage deployment through a unified application, and collaborate with embedded Adobe teams, including AI scientists and engineers, on tailored use cases.

In addition, Adobe said that members of the team from Invoke, a generative media solution company for creative production, have joined the Firefly Foundry team to support future AI-driven content workflows.