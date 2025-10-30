Dentsu outlines social impact in ‘Impact Forward 2024–25’ report

New Delhi: Dentsu has released its Impact Forward 2024–25 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, outlining the network’s work across education, livelihoods, and community resilience in India.

Jointly published by Dentsu India and Dentsu Global Services, the report highlights collaborations with more than 27 non-governmental organisations and progress toward its long-term goal of positively impacting one million lives in the country by 2030.

Dentsu contributed over Rs 98 million during FY 2024–25 to projects under the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. These efforts focused on expanding access to education and healthcare, advancing women’s empowerment, supporting digital inclusion, and promoting environmental sustainability.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, said, “Every number in this report represents a person, a family, a community touched by our collective effort. Impact Forward 2024–25 is about turning compassion into action and demonstrating how business can be a force for good, where innovation, empathy, and collaboration create lasting change for the future we all share.”

Belliappa Mathanda, President, Dentsu Global Services, added, “CSR at Dentsu is about seeing the difference we can make in people’s lives. Supporting education, healthcare, and livelihoods is part of how we strengthen communities and help build a better tomorrow.”

The report also notes Dentsu’s focus on integrating responsible business practices with its B2B2S (Business-to-Business-to-Society) approach, designed to align social progress with business outcomes.