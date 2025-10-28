Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 28, 2025

- Oct 28, 2025 12:52 IST
Lenskart sets IPO price band at Rs 382–402 per share, opens Oct 31
Eyewear retailer's Rs 7,278 crore issue includes fresh shares and offer-for-sale component; proceeds to fund store expansion, technology, and brand initiatives.
- Oct 28, 2025 12:39 IST
The man who made India smile; Bharat Puri pays tribute to Piyush Pandey
Puri pays tribute to Piyush Pandey, recalling over three decades of partnership that shaped iconic campaigns and inspired generations of creators.
- Oct 28, 2025 12:30 IST
Indo National names Shardul Bist as Chief Marketing Officer
With over 16 years of experience across FMCG and consumer sectors, Bist has led marketing, brand, and P&L strategies, most recently driving category expansion.
- Oct 28, 2025 12:28 IST
Uber for Business appoints Rituraj Chaturmohta as Senior Country Manager for India and South Asia
In his new role, Chaturmohta will lead Uber for Business's regional growth strategy, drawing on over 16 years of experience across platform businesses and leadership roles at Airbnb.
- Oct 28, 2025 12:25 IST
NDTV completes merger of four subsidiaries with parent company
In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 27, the company said the Registrar of Companies (RoC), National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and Haryana, has approved and recorded the amalgamation.
- Oct 28, 2025 11:10 IST
Cipla Health partners with dCell for new sexual wellness brand Unfold
The design arm of MullenLowe Lintas Group, dCell, crafted a contemporary visual identity for the brand, reflecting a bold repositioning that bridges global appeal.
- Oct 28, 2025 11:09 IST
Meta appoints Vishal Shah to key AI product management role
Shah, who previously led product management for Instagram and later served as vice president of Metaverse, will now oversee AI product development at Meta.
- Oct 28, 2025 10:47 IST
OpenAI to offer ChatGPT Go free for one year to users in India from Nov 4
OpenAI said the move supports India's AI growth momentum and follows strong early adoption of ChatGPT Go, now expanded to nearly 90 markets worldwide.
- Oct 28, 2025 10:27 IST
Dream11 seeks SEBI nod to launch stock-broking and wealth platform
After India's real-money gaming ban wiped out almost all its revenue, Dream11 is applying for a stock-broking license and building a new "Dream Money" wealth platform.
- Oct 28, 2025 10:14 IST
DDB Mudra Group tops India’s performance at ONE Asia 2025 finalists list
India emerges as the leading market with 25 finalists, led by DDB Mudra Group Mumbai, followed by Ogilvy, McCann, and MullenLowe Lintas.
- Oct 28, 2025 10:09 IST
Paramount Skydance to cut about 1,000 jobs
First wave will hit mainly US corporate roles and amounts to roughly 5% of Paramount's pre-merger headcount; President Jeff Shell says layoffs should be "painful" but one-and-done, as CEO David Ellison pushes a $2 billion cost program.
- Oct 28, 2025 10:03 IST
Unilever & L’Oréal see sales surge from India’s quick commerce and digital channels
Both firms reported doubling of online sales in India during the September quarter, driven by hyper-local delivery platforms and expanding e-commerce reach.
- Oct 28, 2025 09:58 IST
Mondelez bets $40M on generative AI to cut ad production costs by up to 50%
Oreo and Cadbury maker is using an in-house AI tool built with Publicis and Accenture to crank out social content, product page videos and, by next year, TV ads.
- Oct 28, 2025 09:52 IST
India grows into major Canva market as users make 2.5 million designs daily
Country manager Chandrika Deb says India ranks among Canva's fastest-growing markets, with millions of new designs generated daily and growing interest in AI tools.
- Oct 28, 2025 09:47 IST
Amazon plans biggest corporate layoffs in its history cutting up to 30,000 white-collar jobs
The cuts are expected to impact approximately 10% of Amazon's corporate workforce, primarily focusing on non-frontline roles such as technology, human resources, and administrative functions.
- Oct 28, 2025 09:28 IST
From infrastructure to intelligence: Marketing’s role in the new era of electrical and automation
Rajat Abbi, VP, Marketing, Schneider Electric, Greater India, writes that as we enter a new era of energy transition, digital automation, and sustainable infrastructure, marketing will play a defining role, not just in building brands, but in building the future of the industry itself.
- Oct 28, 2025 09:20 IST
The great data disconnect in India’s fast-moving markets
As brands rush to build their own data reservoirs, the economics of doing so for small-ticket items, such as FMCG goods, low-value apparel, and impulse buys, are increasingly under scrutiny.
