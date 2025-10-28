Elon Musk’s AI-powered ‘Grokipedia’ launches as a Wikipedia rival

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has launched Grokipedia, an AI-driven alternative to Wikipedia, which is currently live in version 0.1.

The platform, accessible via Grokipedia.com, represents Musk’s latest effort to introduce a new AI-led knowledge platform described as a “massive improvement over Wikipedia.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “Version 1.0 will be 10X better,” adding that “even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo.” According to a news report, Grokipedia first went live briefly on Monday but became inaccessible shortly after launch.

Musk initially announced the project in late September, describing it as “a massive improvement over Wikipedia” and “a necessary step towards the xAI objective of understanding the Universe.” The website’s minimalist homepage currently features a simple search bar beneath the title Grokipedia v0.1.

Reports from The Washington Post and Wired have noted that the platform’s early entries show significant differences from Wikipedia’s editorial tone and scope. Both publications observed that Grokipedia’s content base remains small and that several entries present right-leaning or polarising framings of topics.

For instance, one entry on gender reads: “Gender refers to the binary classification of humans as male or female based on biological sex...” This contrasts with Wikipedia’s definition, which states: “Gender is the range of social, psychological, cultural, and behavioural aspects of being a man (or boy), woman (or girl), or third gender.”

The divergence highlights Grokipedia’s departure from the broader sociocultural perspectives adopted by conventional encyclopaedic sources.

The site’s entry on Elon Musk also differs markedly from Wikipedia’s version. It portrays his ventures in notably positive language, claiming his work in artificial intelligence “emphasizes AI safety through truth-oriented development rather than heavy regulation.”

It also describes certain xAI product launches as “reflect[ing] xAI’s rapid iteration, with Musk highlighting Grok’s design for maximal truth-seeking and reduced censorship,” with the assertions attributed to xAI’s official website.