New Delhi: Amazon.com Inc. has planned its most extensive round of corporate job cuts to date, with plans to eliminate as many as 30,000 positions, according to news reports.

This move surpasses the company's previous largest layoffs, which occurred in late 2022, when approximately 27,000 roles were cut amid a broader tech industry downturn.

The layoffs are aimed at trimming expenses and addressing over-hiring in certain divisions. The cuts are expected to impact approximately 10% of Amazon's corporate workforce, primarily focusing on non-frontline roles such as technology, human resources, and administrative functions. Frontline workers in warehouses and delivery operations are not anticipated to be affected, news reports stated.

This latest wave comes as Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, faces intensified competition from rivals like Walmart and emerging e-commerce players, while also contending with slowing growth in its core retail business.

The tech giant has been under scrutiny for its aggressive expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to rapid hiring followed by successive rounds of reductions. In 2023 and 2024, Amazon conducted smaller layoffs totalling around 10,000 jobs, primarily in its devices and services units.

Affected employees are expected to receive notifications starting Tuesday, with severance packages including pay continuation, benefits, and outplacement support, according to internal memos leaked to media outlets.

The company is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings later this week, where executives may provide further details on the restructuring.