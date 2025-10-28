New Delhi: Meta Platforms has appointed Vishal Shah, formerly vice president of its Metaverse division, to lead product management for the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) products, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The move highlights the company’s growing focus on AI, as major technology firms continue to invest heavily in the sector. Meta is competing with rivals including Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic to develop advanced AI systems.

Shah, who previously led product management for Instagram for more than six years, took charge of Meta’s Metaverse division in 2021. His appointment to the new role comes amid a broader restructuring of Meta’s AI operations.

According to the Financial Times report, Shah will report to Nat Friedman, Meta’s head of AI product. A Meta spokesperson confirmed Shah’s new role but declined to share additional details when contacted by Reuters.

The leadership shift follows Meta’s recent decision to cut around 600 positions within its Superintelligence Labs unit as part of efforts to make its AI organisation more flexible and responsive.