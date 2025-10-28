The man who made India smile; Bharat Puri pays tribute to Piyush Pandey

New Delhi: Pidilite Industries has shared a moving tribute from Bharat Puri, Senior Adviser and Director, honouring the late Piyush Pandey, whose passing marks what Puri described as “the end of an era in Indian advertising.”

Reflecting on a three-decade-long creative partnership that spanned multiple brands and generations, Puri remembered Pandey not only for his celebrated campaigns but also for his warmth, humour, and mentorship.

“Arre, partner, idea suno!” on many early mornings, I’ve been greeted with this phrase and Piyush’s booming voice,” Puri recalled. “While having his morning chai, he would’ve already thought of yet another wonderful idea for one of the many brands we worked on together.”

From Fevicol ka jod and Mera wala cream to Kuch meetha ho jaye, Pandey’s work, Puri said, reflected an unmatched ability to “find emotion in the everyday, humour in the ordinary, and insight in the familiar.”

Puri described Pandey as “a storyteller who understood the soul of India,” whose generosity and ability to nurture young creative talent helped shape an entire generation of advertising leaders. “He took Indian advertising to the global stage while staying rooted and authentic,” Puri wrote.

Beyond the campaigns and accolades, Puri said what he would miss most was the man himself, a friend whose sharp wit, laughter, and humanity enriched both work and life.

“He was a true sounding board not just on communication but on life itself,” Puri shared. “His passing leaves a huge void that cannot be filled easily, but his legacy will continue to shape how we tell stories in this country.”

In closing, Puri wrote, “To the man who made India smile, who made Indian advertising proud, thank you, Piyush. You will always be part of every brand we build, every story we tell, and every smile we seek to create.”