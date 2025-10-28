New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra has paid tribute to the late advertising icon Piyush Pandey, remembering him as a “creative genius” whose work was deeply rooted in empathy and purpose.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra wrote, “The late Piyush Pandey was a creative genius, of course… But Piyush stood taller than others because his genius was fuelled by his heart.”

He recalled Pandey’s close association with Mahindra and the ad film he created for the group, which featured the voice of his sister, Ila Arun. Mahindra noted that the campaign was made “at virtually no cost” because Pandey “believed in the cause.”

Mahindra added, “He may be gone, but his heart still speaks through his work.”

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2025

Pandey joined Ogilvy India in 1982 and became known for bringing brand communication out of boardrooms and into everyday life. His campaigns for brands including Asian Paints, Cadbury, Fevicol, and Hutch transcended advertising, becoming part of popular culture.

He was widely recognised for his use of Indian languages, humour, and relatable storytelling, setting new benchmarks for campaigns in local contexts.